RHP Jake Arrieta could get used to these types of performances. After carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning of his previous start, Arrieta made an encore that was even more impressive. Arrieta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Monday against Boston before veteran SS Stephen Drew lined a two-out single to right that spoiled his bid at history. Arrieta allowed just one baserunner, on a fifth-inning walk, and struck out 10 to win his fourth consecutive start. After opening the season on the disabled list due to right shoulder soreness, Arrieta has settled in nicely and seems to have found his groove. “The tension kinds of build there as the fifth and sixth innings approach and kind of subsides,” Arrieta said. “It was special to do it last week in Wrigley and to do it here in these two parks is pretty special.”

SS Starlin Castro, who went 1-for-3 with a walk Monday against Boston, has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games. He is hitting at a .324 clip in that span. His presence in the cleanup spot must continue to be felt if the Cubs hope to climb back into the NL Central race.

RHP Edwin Jackson hasn’t had much luck against the Boston Red Sox in his career. He will look to turn that around Tuesday when he takes the mound in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park. Jackson is 2-4 with a 5.49 ERA in 13 career games against Boston. Jackson took the loss Wednesday against Cincinnati, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.

RF Nate Schierholtz doesn’t seem to mind batting seventh in the Cubs’ lineup. Schierholtz doubled and hit a two-run homer to lead the Cubs past the Red Sox on Monday. He is hitting .278 (15-for-54) with six extra-base hits in 14 games out of the seventh spot in the order. He is batting just .185 with 11 extra-base hits in 59 combined games at any other position in the batting order.

OF Emilio Bonifacio (oblique) is rehabbing at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz. Bonifacio, who landed on the disabled list June 13, does not have a timetable for his return.