SS Starlin Castro is flourishing at the plate over the past three weeks. Castro went 2-for-4 with a double against Boston on Tuesday night. He has reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 games since June 12, a major reason why the Cubs have five wins in their past eight games.

LHP Travis Wood will make his first career start against the Red Sox in the finale of the three-game series against Boston on Wednesday. The Cubs are hoping Fenway feels more like home to him, too, because Wood has pitched vastly different at Wrigley Field than he has on the road this year. In eight road starts, Wood is 4-4 with a 6.07 ERA, compared to 3-2 and a 3.08 ERA in eight home starts.

OF Junior Lake might be hitless in 15 at-bats, but the Chicago Cubs haven’t lost confidence in him. In fact, Lake was sent up to bat as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of a tie game Tuesday night against the Red Sox. He struck out against LHP Andrew Miller.

RHP Edwin Jackson did not factor into the decision Tuesday night against Boston despite allowing only one run over six innings. It marked his fewest runs allowed since he tossed seven shutout innings May 17 against Milwaukee. It also was the fewest runs he allowed on the road in any start this season. “I thought Jackson did a great job tonight,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said.

LF Chris Coghlan went 0-for-13 before regaining his stride as the Cubs’ leadoff hitter. Coghlan led off Tuesday’s game with a single, and he has hit safely in four of his last five games at a .263 clip. He also drove in a run with a sixth-inning fielder’s choice that tied the game at 1-1. It was his first RBI of the season out of the leadoff spot and first overall since June 20.

3B Luis Valbuena had one memorable night. Valbuena drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and then made a game-saving stop on a ground ball to finish the game. Dustin Pedroia hit a hard grounder that Valbuena snagged with a dive to his left before he quickly rose to his feet and fired a one-hopper to first that Anthony Rizzo scooped up in time to beat Pedroia. The play was challenged by Boston manager John Farrell before the umpires upheld the call. Valbuena collected his fifth career go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later and first this season.