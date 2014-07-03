FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 4, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Travis Wood couldn’t stand prosperity Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Despite an offensive eruption by his teammates, Wood turned in his third straight outing without a win, lasting 3 2/3 innings and yielding three runs on seven hits. He has thrown the same number of innings at home and on the road this year -- 49 2/3 -- but has allowed half as many earned runs in the home outings.

C Wellington Castillo also homered Wednesday, his fifth of the season but first since May 18. It was also his first career inter-league homer.

3B Mike Olt has 25 hits and 11 of them are home runs. He snapped an 0-for-13 when he hit No. 11 with a man on in the fourth inning on Wednesday night, his 26th and 27th RBIs of the season. He then led off the sixth inning with a double, his 15th extra base hit in 25 hits. Asked if he ever dreamed of hitting one over Fenway Park’s Green Monster, Olt, a local talent who had family at the game said, “I’d be lying if I said I didn‘t.”

2B Darwin Barney, who came into Wednesday night’s game batting .196, stroked two singles, double and triple in the victory. He raised his batting average to .214. “It was a memorable night,” he said of his third career four-hit game.

RHP Jason Hammel, who has never lost to the Nationals, opens a three-game series at Washington on Friday night. Hammel is 7-0 with a 3.12 ERA in nine career starts against the Nats, striking out 51 in 60 2/3 innings. He defeated Washington last week at Wrigley Field and has struck out 43 in 38 1/3 innings over his last six starts. He enters the start with the same 7-5 record and 2.98 ERA as his counterpart, Washington’s Tanner Roark.

CF Justin Ruggiano, who entered Wednesday’s game with 10 RBIs for the season, drove in a career-high five runs with a three-hit game that included a first-inning home run. Since the beginning of 2013, 17 of his 21 home runs have come on the road.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.