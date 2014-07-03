LHP Travis Wood couldn’t stand prosperity Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Despite an offensive eruption by his teammates, Wood turned in his third straight outing without a win, lasting 3 2/3 innings and yielding three runs on seven hits. He has thrown the same number of innings at home and on the road this year -- 49 2/3 -- but has allowed half as many earned runs in the home outings.

C Wellington Castillo also homered Wednesday, his fifth of the season but first since May 18. It was also his first career inter-league homer.

3B Mike Olt has 25 hits and 11 of them are home runs. He snapped an 0-for-13 when he hit No. 11 with a man on in the fourth inning on Wednesday night, his 26th and 27th RBIs of the season. He then led off the sixth inning with a double, his 15th extra base hit in 25 hits. Asked if he ever dreamed of hitting one over Fenway Park’s Green Monster, Olt, a local talent who had family at the game said, “I’d be lying if I said I didn‘t.”

2B Darwin Barney, who came into Wednesday night’s game batting .196, stroked two singles, double and triple in the victory. He raised his batting average to .214. “It was a memorable night,” he said of his third career four-hit game.

RHP Jason Hammel, who has never lost to the Nationals, opens a three-game series at Washington on Friday night. Hammel is 7-0 with a 3.12 ERA in nine career starts against the Nats, striking out 51 in 60 2/3 innings. He defeated Washington last week at Wrigley Field and has struck out 43 in 38 1/3 innings over his last six starts. He enters the start with the same 7-5 record and 2.98 ERA as his counterpart, Washington’s Tanner Roark.

CF Justin Ruggiano, who entered Wednesday’s game with 10 RBIs for the season, drove in a career-high five runs with a three-hit game that included a first-inning home run. Since the beginning of 2013, 17 of his 21 home runs have come on the road.