2B Darwin Barney had two hits Friday after he had four hits in his previous game, on Wednesday at Boston. He is now up to .220 after the 7-2 win against the Nationals.

RHP Jason Hammel was reportedly acquired by the A’s along with RHP Jeff Samardzija in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Cubs on Friday for three minor-leaguers, including SS Addison Russell, Oakland’s top prospect, OF Billy McKinny, Oakland’s No. 1 pick last year, and RHP Dan Straily.

RHP Jason Hammel improved to 8-0 in his career against the Washington Nationals with the 7-2 win on Friday in Washington. His ERA remained at 2.98 as he allowed two runs in six innings; he was lifted after he gave up a leadoff double in the seventh to second baseman Anthony Rendon with the score 4-1. Hammel wanted to go deeper in the game. “It is very frustrating. I honestly believe you learn how to pitch when get to 100. I guess it is what it is right now,” he added. “I made a couple of mistakes. I gave up a few extra-base hits today. Overall I pitched well. The guys put up a ton of runs. It makes it easier to pitch.” Hammel was reportedly dealt to the A’s Friday night along with RHP Jeff Samardzija.

RHP Jeff Samardzija was reportedly acquired by the A’s along with RHP Jason Hammel in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Cubs on Friday for three minor-leaguers, including SS Addison Russell, Oakland’s top prospect, OF Billy McKinny, Oakland’s No. 1 pick last year, and RHP Dan Straily.

RHP Neil Ramirez, who is from Virginia Beach, came on in the seventh and gave up an RBI single to Wilson Ramos to make the score 4-2. But he got three outs and lowered his ERA to 1.19 in the win over the Nationals.

CF Justin Ruggiano had three hits, including a homer, in the 7-2 win on Friday at Washington. He is now hitting .271. “Obviously he is swinging the bat better,” manager Rick Renteria said of Ruggiano. “There are a lot of guys in the lineup that are heating up. That was a big homer he had. I think he feels good. We will just keep going with these guys and see where it takes us.”