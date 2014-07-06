RHP Jake Arrieta will start the series finale on Sunday against the Nationals. In his last start, June 30 against the Red Sox in Boston, he had a no-hitter through 7 2/3 innings before a single by Stephen Drew.

2B Darwin Barney had two hits Friday after he had four hits Wednesday at Boston. Barney was in the starting lineup and hitting eighth on Saturday and was 0-for-3.

RHP Chris Rusin was called up from Triple-A Iowa, where he threw a no-hitter at New Orleans on May 7. It is his second stint with the Cubs this year. Rusin came on the third inning for starter Carlos Villanueva and gave up nine hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

RHP Carlos Villanueva got the start on Saturday for the Cubs after Jeff Samardzija, the scheduled starter, was traded on Friday to the Oakland A‘s. It was the fifth start of the year for Villanueva, who gave up five hits and four runs before he was lifted in the third after he failed to retire the first three batters. He is now 4-6 this season.

CF Justin Ruggiano had three hits, including a home homer, in the 7-2 win on Friday at Washington. He was retired in his first two at-bats Saturday but had two hits to lift his average to .279.