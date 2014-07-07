RHP Jake Arrieta started the series finale on Sunday against the Nationals. In his last start, June 30 against the Red Sox in Boston, he had a no-hitter through 7 2/3 innings before a single by Stephen Drew. Against the Nationals he allowed one run on four hits in six innings and was not involved in the decision. “They have a really good ballclub,” said Arrieta who gave up one run in six innings with three walks. “A very high quality ballclub. I was looking up in one of the innings and saw (Ian) Desmond and (Wilson) Ramos hitting seven and eight. These guys are pretty good. It was a dogfight. I had a couple of walks that were uncharacteristic as far as I am concerned.”

SS Starlin Castro was selected to his third All-Star game on Sunday as an infield reserve. “I think I was more excited this year,” said Castro, who is batting .287 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs. “After a really bad year last year and a lot of things that happened, that’s going to be great for me to make it, and I feel very excited.”

RHP Blake Parker was called up from Triple-A Iowa. He was 0-0 with a 10.12 ERA in three games out of the bullpen in his first stint with the Cubs this year.

1B Anthony Rizzo had two hits on Sunday against the Nationals while batting in the No. 3 hole. He is now hitting .276.

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Sunday. He threw one scoreless inning, recording a strikeout without allowing a hit or a walk.

C John Baker caught 16 of the 17 starts that Jason Hammel made for the Cubs. Manager Rick Renteria said his role could change now that Hammel is gone, but Baker was the starter on Sunday and had two hits and two walks.

CF Justin Ruggiano had two hits on Sunday against the Nationals. He is now hitting .286.