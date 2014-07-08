1B Anthony Rizzo could join SS Starlin Castro as Cubs representatives on the National League All-Star team if he is voted in by fans as part of the Final Vote. Cubs manager Rich Renteria is urging fans to vote and vote often for Rizzo, who ranks fourth in the NL with 18 home runs and second with 16 go-ahead RBI. “Everybody better be voting for Rizzo,” Renteria said. “He’s done a nice job. It would be a great thing.” Rizzo bolstered his case with a two-run home run in the seventh inning Monday.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada will make his major league debut when he pitches one end of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader in Cincinnati. Wada has shown considerable improvement since spring training. “In the spring, he was elevated a little bit, outside the zone,” said Cubs manager Rich Renteria. “Now he’s actually been down in the zone, working both sides of the plate. He’s been very effective, which is really good to hear.” Wada is 9-5 with a 2.66 ERA in 17 appearances for Triple-A Iowa with 105 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings.

RHP Edwin Jackson retired 13 straight in one stretch Monday night, but he finished with four runs and seven hits allowed over six innings. He walked two and struck out six. “It’s just a matter of making a pitch with two outs,” Jackson said. “That’s pretty much what it boils down to.”

LF Chris Coghlan went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two runs in Monday night’s loss at Cincinnati. He also had a stolen base. Coghlan extended his hitting streak to seven games, his longest in more than a year.