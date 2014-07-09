LHP Travis Wood couldn’t overcome a rough first inning on Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader. He allowed four runs, three earned, all but one of which scored in the first. He gave up eight hits, walked two and struck out five. “He settled down and was able to keep us in there,” said Cubs manager Rich Renteria. “He recovered nicely.”

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada made his major league debut on Tuesday night, allowing only five hits and one unearned run in five innings in a 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. He walked one and struck out three. “I was nervous at first, but I was able to relax and get it going,” said Wada through an interpreter. “I‘m definitely excited to pitch in this environment. Walking to the mound, I was going back in my mind through the last three years. It was emotional.”

RHP Dallas Beeler will make his second career start on Wednesday. Beeler, currently at Triple-A Iowa, earned a no-decision in his big-league debut on June 28 despite not allowing an earned run. “His ball has a lot of sink and depth,” said Cubs manager Rich Renteria. “He works it to both sides. I thought he kept the ball down. I thought he was extremely composed.”

LF Chris Coghlan brought his bat to Cincinnati. Coghlan extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in Tuesday night’s 6-5 loss to the Reds. ”He’s grinding out some really good at-bats,“ said Cubs manager Rich Renteria. His swing path looks really good right now. Getting really good swings on pitches.” Coghlan is hitting .452 during his streak.