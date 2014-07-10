2B Darwin Barney was placed on the paternity list. He returned to Chicago on Wednesday for the birth of his and wife Lindsay’s third child. Barney, who made a sensational lunging grab in Tuesday’s game, is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 RBIs in 70 games.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, a day after making his major league debut. He gave up five hits and one unearned run in five innings, walking one and striking out three.

RHP Kyle Hendricks will make his major league debut on Thursday. He went 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings with Triple-A Iowa. He’s the latest prospect to get an audition since Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel were traded to Oakland. “As players, we talked about who’s going to go up, what’s going to happen,” he said. “It says something about the guys we have down there that any of them could come up and fill the spot. I hope they’re giving me a real opportunity. That’s what you want.”

LHP Chris Rusin was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday after allowing six earned runs on 12 hits in 8 2/3 innings over his two appearances. It was his second stint with the big-league club this season.

RHP Dallas Beeler was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday to make his second career start. He allowed only two hits through four innings, but things unraveled in the fifth when he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk. Beeler allowed four runs on six hits in five innings, with four walks. “It’s a whole bunch of fun,” Beeler said of his debut season. “The results weren’t what I wanted, but I had a great time pitching.”

2B Arismendy Alcantara, ranked as the Cubs’ No. 7 prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Iowa, where he hit .307 with 25 doubles, 11 triples, 10 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 89 games. “He’s going to be here a couple days,” manager Rich Renteria said. “Hopefully he can enjoy it, be himself.” Alcantara was thrust into the No. 2 spot in the lineup. “If it seems a little overwhelming, maybe we’ll make an adjustment tomorrow,” Renteria said. Alcantara went 0-for-4 but played a solid second base in his debut.