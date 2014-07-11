1B Anthony Rizzo is headed to the All-Star Game after earning 52 1/2 million fan votes in the Final Vote. Cubs manager Rich Renteria called a team meeting following Thursday’s extra-inning win at Cincinnati to make the announcement, which drew cheers from his teammates. “I had no idea,” Rizzo said. “It’s awesome. It’s great to get that win on top of it. What could be better. I think it’s good for the kids in the minor leagues to see kids in the major leagues make an All-Star team. Means they’re not that far away.”

RHP Kyle Hendricks overcame a rocky first inning in which he allowed three runs on three hits with two walks. He began his big-league career by walking the first two batters he faced and although he settled down after that, Hendricks finished with four earned runs and five hits allowed in six innings.

RHP Dallas Beeler enjoyed his time in the major leagues and he’ll be back. But on Thursday, Beeler was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for RHP Kyle Hendricks who made his major league debut. Beeler issued four walks in Wednesday’s loss, allowing three of his earned runs in the fifth inning. This after pitching a gem in his debut against the Nationals when he allowed no earned runs in six innings.

2B Arismendy Alcantara doubled off the left field wall in the fifth inning for his first major league hit, driving in two runs. The Cubs’ No. 7-ranked prospect made his second straight start since being promoted from Triple-A and went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, and three RBIs.

LF Chris Coghlan had a monster series in Cincinnati, going 8-for-21 in the series, for a .381 average with five extra-base hits and three RBIs.