RHP Blake Parker was optioned to Iowa on Friday. He’s spent most of the season there with 18 saves and a 1.44 ERA in 25 relief appearances en route to 2014 Pacific Coast League All-Star honors. He was 1-0 with a 9.53 ERA in five games for the Cubs this season, including a victory on Thursday at Cincinnati.

2B Darwin Barney was activated on Friday following a short paternity leave for the birth of his third child. Barney is hitting .387 (12-for-31) with two doubles, one triple and one RBI in eight July contests. Placed on leave July 9, Barney was batting .224 (44-for-196) with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 16 RBIs in 70 games this season. He has made 65 starts at second base with a .986 fielding percentage.

1B Anthony Rizzo had a bottle of champagne on a table next to his locker on Friday, apparently part of the celebration as he returned home as an All-Star after gathering 8.8 million votes in the National League Final Vote this week. Rizzo is batting .277 with 20 home runs and 49 RBIs. He is the first Cubs left-hander to hit 20 home runs by the All-Star break since Rick Monday in 1973.

RHP Kyle Hendricks was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, one day after making his major league debut in a 6-4 Cubs victory in 12 innings. Hendricks allowed four runs in six innings of starting work. A 2014 Pacific Coast League All-Star, Hendricks is 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 17 starts for Iowa.

LHP Zac Rosscup was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday for his fourth stint with the Cubs. He was the team’s 26th man for Chicago’s April 16 doubleheader at the Yankees and was also up with the big league club from April 24-May 2. He was recalled on May 7, but landed on the 15-day disabled list on May 14 (retroactive to May 10) with left shoulder soreness. Rosscup was activated from the DL and optioned to Iowa on June 14, where he was 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in 20 games this season. Since making his big league debut with last September, Rosscup has no record and a 0.84 ERA in 14 career relief appearances.

2B Arismendy Alcantara was in Friday’s leadoff spot, less than 24 hours after going 4-for-5 and becoming only the second Cubs since 1914 with four hit efforts in his first two games. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said he’ll likely try the rookie in center field. Alcantara collected his fifth hit in two days with a ninth inning single, stole second and scored on Justin Ruggiano’s game-winning single to left. “Alcantara’s a good player and I know a couple of guys on their coaching staff and they really, really like him,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez.

RHP Edwin Jackson makes his 19th start of the season and ninth at home on Saturday. He’s 0-3 in eight career starts against the Braves and allowed three runs on six hits in a May 11 start in Atlanta with six innings of work. In his most recent start last Monday at Cincinnati, Jackson allowed four runs on six hits in six innings of a losing effort. He has made 30 or more starts in each of the last seven seasons.

RF Justin Ruggiano went 2-for-5 with a two-out RBI single to lead the Cubs to a 5-4 victory, the first walk-off win since Anthony Rizzo’s two-run homer in the 13th inning on June 6 against Miami. “It’s stuff you used to do as a kid playing whiffle ball in the back yard and you make believe the situation and now it’s coming true. You live for those kind of things.”