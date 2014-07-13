LHP Travis Wood (7-7, 4.64 ERA) will make his 19th start of the season but just his second ever against the Braves. He had a no-decision in the Cubs’ 3-1 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field on Sept. 21, 2013. Wood is 3-2 with a 3.08 ERA at Wrigley Field in eight home starts. Last year, he was fourth in the National League with 24 quality starters, finishing with a career-bests in wins (nine), ERA ( 3.11) and innings pitched (200).

2B Darwin Barney returned to the lineup Saturday as Arismendy Alcantara shifted to center field. Barney has played in 70 games so far, a pace that would leave him below last year’s 141 appearances. Saturday was his first start since returning from recent paternity leave. He came into the game hitting .387 in his last eight games entering Saturday but .224 for the season. “He’s been doing everything he needs to do to maintain himself,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “It’s been good to see him grinding it out and performing.”

CF Arismendy Alcantara moved from infield to an outfield tryout on Saturday after collecting five hits in his first three games as a Cub. In three games with the Cubs, he’s hitting .385, and his ninth-inning single on Thursday led to the winning run. Manager Rick Renteria said the Cubs brain trust would discuss Alcantara’s next destination during the All-Star Game break. “He’s very poised, very calm,” Renteria said. “His at-bats seem to be pretty good and at second base he’s been looking fine. He definitely has some speed.” He went 2-for-05 with a double and two runs scored and has hit safely in three straight games.

RHP Edwin Jackson (5-10) walked four, gave up seven hits and was responsible for nine earned runs in 3 2/3 innings Saturday, his shortest outing of the year. “This was one of those games where it was just embarrassing, a horrendous game, flat out no other way to put it,” Jackson said. “The team does a great job battling back and you continuously go out and give up the lead. ... That was definitely one of those games to put way back in the memory bank.” Jackson picked up his 1,200th career strikeout in the first inning when he fanned Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman to end the inning.

INF Emilio Bonifacio remains on the 15-day disabled list but led off and went 2-for-4 with three singles in his first game with Mesa on Friday. Bonifacio has been out since June 13 with a right oblique strain. He was batting .261 with 10 doubles and 16 RBI through 61 games.

RF Justin Ruggiano was 3-for-4 on Saturday against the Braves with two runs and an RBI, his third three-hit game of the month. Since returning from the disabled list on May 27, Ruggiano is hitting .319 (37-for-116) with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs.