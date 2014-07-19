1B Anthony Rizzo had his second two-homer game of the season Friday, driving in three runs, and he was robbed of at least a double on a running catch by Arizona CF Ender Inciarte with a runner on first base in the eighth inning of a 5-4 loss. “‘Rizz’ had an All-Star night,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We didn’t get a whole lot more after that.” Rizzo, who has 22 homers, was the third Cubs left-handed hitter to have 20 homers at the All-Star break, joining Rick Monday and Billy Williams, who did it twice. “I was just trying to good put good swings on the ball,” Rizzo said.

SS prospect Javier Baez made his second straight start at second base for Triple-A Iowa on Friday, going 2-for-5 with his 16th home run of the season against Round Rock. The move came less than two weeks after shortstop prospect Addison Russell was acquired from Oakland. Russell is ranked No. 5 in Baseball America’s midseason prospect rankings and Baez is ranked No. 7, and Cubs president Theo Epstein said one could move positions if it meant getting the best players on the field. Russell is at Double-A Tennessee. “He’s a kid with a lot of pop,” Renteria said of Baez. “Defensively, he has a little bit of excitement when he is playing the field. He’s very aware of what is going on defensively. I think he has a good sense in running the bases. There are a lot of qualities we saw in a short period of time there than themselves to seeing him as a very good major league player.”

RHP Kyle Hendricks will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa to make the Cubs’ start on Tuesday, manager Rick Renteria said Friday. Hendricks won his only start with the Cubs this season, 7-4 over Cincinnati on July 10, and is 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 17 starts at Iowa. “The thought is to allow him to slot into that spot and see how he does,” Renteria said. Because of an off day Monday, they opened the post-break season with only three starters. The Cubs have not named their Wednesday starter. “We’re close,” Renteria said.

2B Arismendy Alcantara had his hitting streak stopped at four games but he walked, had two stolen bases and turned an athletic double play while starting at second base for the fifth time in six games since being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on June 8. He moved into the starting lineup when 2B Darwin Barney left the team on paternity leave, but Barney has returned, and the Cubs may move a position player when they promote starter RHP Kyle Hendricks on Tuesday. “He’s been playing very, very well,” Renteria said of Alcantara. “Fortunately for me, we have three days before we have to make a decision as to how we will proceed with the roster. We still have to have conversations to see how we go. We do have to start making some adjustments to the roster.”

RHP Edwin Jackson pitched a little better, giving up three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, but he could not hold a 3-0 lead after giving up Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s opposite-field home run to right with one out in the sixth. “I know that he is the guy we seem to pick on but I thought he did a great job,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He threw well.” Jackson has given up 16 runs in his last 15 innings over three starts and has not won since June 20. He has one quality start in his last 10.