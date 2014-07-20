LHP Travis Wood gave up seven runs for the second straight start, although two Saturday were unearned. He has lost his last three decisions, and his ERA jumped to a season-high 5.12 while giving up eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. “It has been a struggle, but that is baseball,” Wood said. “You have to overcome stuff and figure how to work around things and are always learning. So far it has been a learning year. We are going to get there. I promise you that.”

LF Junior Lake tripled in three at-bats in a start Saturday, his fourth start in the last 15 games. He was in the lineup when Arizona started a left-hander, Wade Miley. “That has been a little bit of an issue,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said when asked about finding playing time for right-handed hitters Lake and 3B Mike Olt. “We have pinch-hitting gigs we can give them. Some of them haven’t quite matched up the way you want to, particularly against left-handed pitchers. We’re tying to get them as much playing time as possible.”

RHP Dan Straily, obtained in the trade that sent starters Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland, has made two starts at Triple-A Iowa and appears to be a top candidate to join the rotation when the Cubs need a fifth starter Wednesday, but manager Rick Renteria was not ready to go there Saturday. “Straily has been throwing and he’s trying to get back on track,” Renteria said. “We’ll see how that develops, and somewhere down the road we’ll see if he ends up fitting into that particular spot.” Straily has given up 11 hits and five walks in his two starts for Iowa. He was at Triple-A Sacramento at the time of the trade after going 1-2 with a 4.93 ERA in seven starts for the A‘s.

IF/OF Arismendy Alcantara was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts while making his second start of the season in center field Saturday, his seventh career start since being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on July 8. Alcantara had a four-game hitting streak broken Friday, but he walked and stole two bases. Cubs manager Rick Renteria was non-committal when asked if Alcantara will remain with the club past this weekend, as the Cubs will add two starting pitchers to the roster Tuesday.“I don’t want to speculate on any of that. The biggest thing of us to know is that Arismendy is going to be here through the weekend with us,” Renteria said. Arismendy’s fielding error led to an unearned run in the third inning.