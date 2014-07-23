2B Darwin Barney, who was batting .230 in 72 games, was designated for assignment Tuesday. He grew expendable due to decreased playing time and the Cubs’ extra infield personnel. “It’s really hard,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “It got to a situation here where the playing time started to be scarce for him. It certainly wasn’t easy.” Barney won a 2012 Gold Glove at second base after tying a major league record with 141 consecutive errorless games. Since making his big league debut in 2010, Barney was batting .244 with 88 doubles, 18 home runs and 146 RBIs in 542 games.

1B Anthony Rizzo celebrated being named National League Player of the Week with two solo homers on Tuesday and now leads the league with 25. Rizzo earned honors for the period ending Sunday after he led the majors with three home runs, 14 total bases and a 1.273 slugging percentage. He was also tied for third in the National League with four RBIs. It was his first career Player of the Week honor and first for the Cubs since Starlin Castro for the week ending Aug. 7, 2011.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start on Wednesday. He had no-decision in his major league debut on July 8 at Cincinnati after allowing one unearned run and five hits in five innings in a 6-5 loss. Wada was 10-6 with a 2.77 ERA at Triple-A Iowa in 19 games (18 starts) in his first season with the Cubs’ organization.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-0) was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and made a big impression in his first Wrigley Field start and second since a no-decision on July 10 in Cincinnati. He scattered five hits while walking three and striking out five. “It’s definitely the best day of my life,” the 24-year-old rookie said of his first major league win. “It’s what you work for since you were a little kid playing T-ball. It’s awesome.”

LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He had no record and a 7.50 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Cubs. He’s 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in 20 games with Triple-A Iowa this season.

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio was activated from 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and was inserted as leadoff batter after 33 days sidelined with an oblique strain. Bonifacio marked his return by going 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the Cubs’ 6-0 win. The versatile switch hitter came in batting .261 in 61 games.