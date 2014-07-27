RHP Blake Parker was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday and was available out of the bullpen. The 29-year-old has had three previous stints with the Cubs this season and has allowed six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings for an ERA of 9.53. With Iowa, he has a 0-0 record with a 1.29 ERA and 21 saves (which leads the Pacific Coast League). Parker worked a hitless eighth and ninth on Saturday to lower his ERA to 7.04.

2B/CF Arismendy Alcantara has been splitting time with Emilio Bonifacio at second base and center field, but it sounds like the rookie may get a steady diet of outfield play in the near future. “We already know Boni can play center,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Mendy’s a guy who has only played 10 or 11 games in center field. This is where we’ll find out what he needs to develop in that position. He looks really good out there, very fluid. I‘m hoping that transition and the games he gets, he’ll be able to go out there and gain confidence because he’s out there.”

RHP Neil Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. The move is a chance to give him a rest and not a demotion. Ramirez, 25, has excelled out of the bullpen, going 1-1 with three saves and a 0.96 ERA in 33 appearances. “We’re just going to give him a blow; that’s all this is,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We’ve been using everybody extensively. We’ve had conversations within the organization since spring training about a lot of our arms. We’ve used them a lot and we want to have the ability to give them a break during the course of the season.” Ramirez will remain in Chicago for a few days before he goes to Iowa to begin preparations to return the Cubs. He must remain on the minor-league roster for at least 10 days.

2B Emilio Bonifacio had a big day in the Cubs’ 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. St. Louis starter Shelby Miller retired the first nine batters he faced before Bonifacio’s bunt single down the third-base line to lead off the fourth inning. He then stole second, went to third on a grounder to shortstop and scored on another grounder to short as the Cubs scored a run despite not getting a ball out of the infield in the inning.