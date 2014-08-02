SS Starlin Castro scored a season-high three runs and recorded three hits for the ninth time this season. Castro went 3-for-5 with a double.

RHP Blake Parker was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa to replace LHP Felix Doubront on the roster. Parker had been optioned to Iowa on Wednesday. This is his fifth stint with the Cubs this season. He is 1-0 with a 5.59 ERA in 9 2/3 innings.

3B Luis Valbuena hit his ninth homer off Dodgers RHP Dan Haren in the second inning Friday night. Valbuena drove in two runs, registering an RBI single in the sixth inning.

LHP Felix Doubront was added to the roster and placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left calf strain. Doubront was acquired Wednesday from the Boston Red Sox.