SS Starlin Castro had another strong performance, going 3-for-6 with an RBI in Saturday’s 5-2 loss in 12 innings to the Dodgers. Defensively, Castro began a streak of errorless baseball. He had been almost flawless until an error Friday night ended his string of 38 straight games without a miscue.

RHP Blake Parker and the Cubs’ bullpen had compiled a 0.73 ERA in the team’s last six games entering Saturday. However, Parker gave up Hanley Ramirez’s walk-off three-run homer in the 12th inning of a 5-2 loss.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who made his fourth career start, allowed two runs and six hits with six strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in 5 2/3 innings Saturday. Wada was facing the Dodgers for the first time.

2B Arismendy Alcantara hit the ball hard in almost all of his at-bats Saturday. Alcantara lined a run-scoring double into the gap in right center, scoring Junior Lake, to tie the score at 2 with two outs in the seventh. It stayed that way until Hanley Ramirez delivered the winner with a three-run homer in the 12th inning. Alcantara had a 3-for-6 outing.