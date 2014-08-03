FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
August 4, 2014 / 12:07 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Starlin Castro had another strong performance, going 3-for-6 with an RBI in Saturday’s 5-2 loss in 12 innings to the Dodgers. Defensively, Castro began a streak of errorless baseball. He had been almost flawless until an error Friday night ended his string of 38 straight games without a miscue.

RHP Blake Parker and the Cubs’ bullpen had compiled a 0.73 ERA in the team’s last six games entering Saturday. However, Parker gave up Hanley Ramirez’s walk-off three-run homer in the 12th inning of a 5-2 loss.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who made his fourth career start, allowed two runs and six hits with six strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in 5 2/3 innings Saturday. Wada was facing the Dodgers for the first time.

2B Arismendy Alcantara hit the ball hard in almost all of his at-bats Saturday. Alcantara lined a run-scoring double into the gap in right center, scoring Junior Lake, to tie the score at 2 with two outs in the seventh. It stayed that way until Hanley Ramirez delivered the winner with a three-run homer in the 12th inning. Alcantara had a 3-for-6 outing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.