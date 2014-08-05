INF Javier Baez will be called Tuesday to join the Cubs in Colorado. Baez, one of the top minor league shortstops, recently moved to second base. The Cubs are set at shortstop with Starlin Castro. Baez, 21, overcame a slow start to the season and has a batting line of .260/.323/.510 with 23 home runs in 103 games with Triple-A Iowa. Last season, Baez hit .282/.341/.578 with 37 homers combined in high Class A Daytona and Double-A Tennessee. He was the No. 9 overall pick by the Cubs in the 2011 draft.