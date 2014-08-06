LHP Travis Wood allowed three runs in six innings and threw just 74 pitches but was lifted in the seventh for PH Chris Valaika, who capped a three-run inning with a sacrifice fly that put the Cubs ahead 4-3. Nolan Arenado homered off Wesley Wright to tie the game in the seventh. Wood has not won a game in nine starts since June 15. In those nine outings, Wood is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA (33 earned runs, 48 2/3 innings).

RHP Blake Parker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room on the active roster for 2B Javier Baez. In nine games with the Cubs, Parker, 29, is 1-1 with a 6.57 ERA, allowing nine hits and four walks in 12 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts. His latest stint with the Cubs began Friday, when he was recalled from Iowa after LHP Felix Dubront (left calf strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

2B Javier Baez had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa, made his major league debut and hit a game-winning homer in the 12th that gave him his first career hit, home run and RBI. He is the sixth Cubs player to make his major league debut this season, joining INF-OF Arismendy Alcantara, RHP Dallas Beeler, RHP Kyle Hendricks, RHP Neil Ramirez and LHP Tsuyoshi Wada. Baez is the ninth rookie to play for the Cubs this season, joining these five players and LHP Zac Grosscup, RHP Brian Schlitter and 3B Mike Olt.

RHP Brian Schlitter, who pitched a scoreless 10th, worked out of trouble by getting Brandon Barnes to ground into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded. Schlitter is tied for the team lead with Justin Grimm with 52 appearances, 43 of them scoreless. He has recorded six straight scoreless outings covering 5 1/3 innings after allowing eight earned runs in four innings in a six-game span from July 8-24.