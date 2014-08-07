RHP Jake Arrieta gave up a career-high 13 hits and a career-high tying nine runs -- he also allowed nine runs on June 8, 2012, with Baltimore against Philadelphia -- in five innings. Arrieta was lifted after giving up seven straight hits to start the Rockies’ six-run sixth. He is the first Cubs pitcher since Lynn McGlothen on May 10, 1980, to allow at least nine runs and 13 hits in a game. Arrieta failed in his bid to become the first Cubs pitcher to throw 11 consecutive quality starts in a season since Steve Trachsel from June 5-Aug. 9, 1994.

2B Javier Baez on Tuesday became the first player in the history of the Cubs franchise to hit an extra-inning homer in his major league debut and the first player in the majors to hit a go-ahead homer in the 12th or later since Minnesota’s Kent Hrbek homered in the 12th on Aug. 24, 1981, at Yankee Stadium in his debut in the big leagues. Baez became the fourth player to hit a go-ahead homer in extra innings in his big league debut, joining Florida’s Miguel Cabrera (2003), Hrbek and California’s Billy Parker (1971).

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa was activated from the 60-day disabled list, and OF Nate Schierholtz was designated for assignment to make room on both the active and 40-man rosters for Fujikawa. He returns following a 14-month recovery from Tommy John surgery on June 11, 2013, and relieved starter Jake Arrieta in the sixth with no outs, runners on first and second and five runs home. Fujikawa hit Charlie Blackmon with a pitch to load the bases but got Josh Rutledge to ground into a run-scoring double play and Justin Morneau to fly out. Cubs manager said of Fujikawa “rushed a couple fastballs up there pretty good. The split looked good. He looked very composed. He looked like he was pretty confident. He came into a leveraged situation trying to minimize the damage and he did.”

CF Arismendy Alcantara went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts and hit one ball out of the infield while batting first Tuesday and was dropped to sixth in the lineup Wednesday with LF Chris Coghlan batting first. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said of Arismendy, 22, “We want to try to take away a little bit of the pressure. I think he put a little pressure on himself. He still looks calm up there, but obviously, the results haven’t been what he wants and just giving him the opportunity to see other guys working ahead of him a little bit might give him a little different perspective, maybe ease it a little bit and just kind of get him going.” In eight starts batting leadoff this season, Alacantara is hitting .205 (8-for-39) with 11 strikeouts. Alacantara hit his third homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth that gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

OF Nate Schierholtz was designated for assignment after hitting .192 with six homers and 33 RBIs in 99 games for the Cubs. They signed him before the 2013 season, and he hit .251 in 32 games with three doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 68 RBIs. The Cubs gave Schierholtz, 30, an opportunity to play frequently this year, but he could never approach his 2013 heights. The Cubs have moved Arismendy Alacantara from second base to center field to make room for Javier Baez at second base, leaving them with a surplus of left-handed hitting outfielders. Schierholtz had gone 0-for-17 in his past six games.

LF Chris Coghlan went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, walk, one RBI and one run scored. Coghlan extended his multi-hit hitting streak to six games, the longest by a Cubs player since Starlin Castro had six straight multi-hit games from Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2010. The last Cubs player with seven straight multi-hit games was Alfonso Soriano from May 10-17, 2008.