SS Starlin Castro went 1-for-4 with a home run. He had a hit in each of the six games on the Cubs’ just-concluded road trip, going 11-for-25 (.440) with two doubles, one homer, four RBIs and six runs scored. He homered in the sixth after Javier Baez led off the inning with a homer, giving the Cubs back-to-back homers for the fourth time this year. The last time was July 22 against San Diego when Anthony Rizzo and Arismendy Alcantara did it.

2B Javier Baez went 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBIs and one run scored. He played his first three games in the big leagues in this series and finished 4-for-14 (.286) with three homers, five RBIs and three runs scored. Since 1914, no Cubs player has had his first career multi-home run game in just his third career game. The last player to have a multi-homer game within his first three career games was Yasiel Puig last season in his second career game. Baez is the second player since 1914 to have three homers in his first three career games. The other was Joe Cunningham in 1954 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

RHP Kyle Hendricks pitched a career-high eight innings and gave up six hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts while throwing 71 of 107 pitches for strikes. In five career starts, Hendricks has thrown at least six innings in all of them. In his past four starts, Hendricks is 3-1 with a 1.27 ERA (28 1/3 innings, 4 earned runs).

LF Chris Coghlan went hitless in three at-bats with a walk, ending his seven-game hitting streak. Coghlan has reached base safely in 30 of his past 32 games, dating to June 30 and has hit safely in 26 of those games. In that span, Coghlan is 42-for-109 (.385) with 13 doubles, four homers, 17 RBIs and more walks (16) than strikeouts (14).