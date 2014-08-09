RHP Jacob Turner, a former first-round draft choice, was traded by the Marlins to the Chicago Cubs on Friday in exchange for right-handers Jose Arias and Tyler Bremer. Turner went 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA in 20 games including 12 starts, striking out 54 in 78 1/3 innings.

2B Javier Baez went 1-for-5 with a first inning single in his Wrigley Field debut. The Cubs prospect, called up earlier in the week from Triple-A Iowa, is 4-for-9 in his last two games after going 1-for-10 in his first two. “He’s been pretty impressive,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “His first game he had a couple of strikeouts. I think he was just trying to show everyone he belongs here. But I think he settled down. He’s a pretty calm individual and I don’t think the (attention) is really affecting him too much.”

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada made his fifth career big league start and earned a no-decision in a respectable outing Friday, working six-plus innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out six while walking just one. But a seventh inning run proved to be his undoing. “With the level of hitters I‘m getting more and more comfortable, but I wasn’t able to do my job in the most important situation in the seventh inning,” Wada said.

RHP Edwin Jackson (6-11, 5.66 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season and 12th at home. He’s 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts in four career starts against the Rays. Jackson picked up his first win since June 20 in his last start on Aug. 3 at the Dodgers. He allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking none in six innings of work. Jackson has pitched for eight teams in all or part of the past 12 seasons.

OF Ryan Kalish was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Jacob Turner after he was acquired via trade on Friday. Kalish was batting .242 with no home runs and five RBIs in 39 games for the Cubs this season.