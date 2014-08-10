SS Starlin Castro went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-high-tying eight games. His 128 hits lead all National League shortstops while his .279 batting average is second. His 43 extra-base hits also top the league while his 61 RBIs are second behind Washington’s Ian Desmond.

LHP Travis Wood (7-9, 5.08 ERA) looks to break a four-game losing streak and gain his first win since June 15 in Philadelphia as he makes his 24th start of the season and first of his career against Tampa Bay. He’s 33-44 with a 4.06 ERA in 120 career games since making his major league debut against the Reds in 2010. In his last start, on Aug. 5 in Colorado, Wood had no-decision in the Cubs’ 6-5, 12-inning victory.

2B Javier Baez was back in the starting lineup after going 1-for-5 in his Wrigley Field debut on Friday. On Saturday, he went 1-for-4 with a double to left in the sixth inning. “His at-bats today were visibly more controlled. I think he was trying to work the pitcher a little bit more and he was conscientious of his at-bats,” manager Rick Renteria said. Baez, the sixth Cub to make his major-league debut this season, is the first Cub to hit three home runs in his first three games.

LHP Kyuji Fujikawa made his first Wrigley Field appearance since May 19, 2013, as he worked the ninth inning Saturday in the Cubs’ 4-0 loss. Fujikawa, who was activated Aug. 6 and pitched one scoreless inning in Cincinnati later that day, missed nearly 14 months recovering from Tommy John surgery performed on June 11, 2013.

RHP Edwin Jackson (6-12) had a credible outing despite giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking three. “I thought he was actually throwing pretty well. He was pretty efficient,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I thought he was pretty composed and kept us in the ballgame. They tacked on a couple of runs late, but I thought it was one of his better outings in terms of commanding the zone and keeping his pitch efficiency down.” Jackson’s 12 losses are tied for second-most in the National League.