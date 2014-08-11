LHP Travis Wood has had his issues this season with a 7-9 record, but the left-hander was sharp on Sunday, allowing just four hits and one unearned run in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. “Obviously, last year, he was really good; his command was really good from what I understand and from what I saw,” manager Rick Renteria said. “This year, he’s had some moments when his command hasn’t been the best at the times. I think he’s actually done better more recently and we’re hoping that he will get himself back on track.”

RHP Jacob Turner was activated Sunday after being acquired in a trade with the Marlins Friday. The 6-5 right-hander hasn’t had much success in the major leagues -- he’s 9-21 with a 4.99 ERA in 53 career appearances (45 starts) -- and was 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA for the Miami Marlins this season before being designated for assignment last week.

2B Javier Baez made a throwing error on Sunday to allow a run to score, but manager Rick Renteria has liked what he’s seen from the converted shortstop on defense so far. “I think he’s a young man that has some defensive skills and he’s going to continue to get better,” Renteria said. “He’s obviously learning how to pivot. He had one double play where he ended up throwing the ball short to first and then he turned two really good ones after that. It’s just a matter of time and more experience from that side.”

OF Junior Lake has been missing from the outfield rotation of late as Arismendy Alcantara has taken over as the de facto full-time center fielder with Chris Coghlan, Justin Ruggiano and Ryan Sweeney seeing a lot of action at the corner spots. “He has been the odd-man out,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We tried to run him out there when we had that string of left-handers. We’re gonna continue to see where we can get him some at-bats.” Lake had a bunt single pinch-hitting in the 11th inning on Sunday, but was then caught stealing.

LHP Chris Rusin was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. He has a 7.11 ERA in 12.2 innings for the Cubs this year. He had been was recalled from Iowa on Aug. 6.

RHP Neil Ramirez was activated from the 15-day disabled list (sore triceps) on Sunday and immediately pressed into service in the seventh inning of a 1-1 game against Tampa Bay. The rookie has been a bright spot of the Cubs bullpen this season, but had a rough outing in his return. He lasted just two-thirds of an inning and gave up one run on two hits as the Rays grabbed the lead. “We’re gonna use him the same way we’ve used him in the past; in the seventh, eighth and ninth,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Fortunately for us, we got him back and it strengthens our pen.”

OF Ryan Kalish was sent down to Triple-A Iowa. He was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Jacob Turner. Kalish was batting .242 with no home runs and five RBIs in 39 games for the Cubs this season.