RHP Jake Arrieta suffered his first Wrigley Field loss since Sept. 7, 2013 despite a strong effort, allowing just two earned runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking one. “He did a nice job, he took us deep, was pretty efficient and kept us in the ballgame,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “(Arrieta) got stung early with a solo homer but after that kept grinding it out.” Despite the setback, he owns a 1.94 ERA to go with 48 strikeouts in eight starts at Wrigley Field this season.

SS Starlin Castro went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games with a second-inning single. The 10-game run ties 1B Anthony Rizzo for the longest hitting streak on the team this season. Castro’s 131 hits are tops among National League shortstops and his 684 hits since the start of the 2011 season lead all shortstops.

1B Anthony Rizzo entered Monday needing just one extra-base hit to hit 150 for his career. His 25 home runs are four more than his previous career high set in 2013. He’s also providing a bit of help these days for new 2B Javier Baez, who is batting second just ahead of the Cubs first baseman. “Riz hitting behind Javie right now is a big thing because it allows Javie hopefully to get some pitches to handle,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. Rizzo has 109 extra-base hits since 2013, second most in the National League.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-1, 2.10 ERA) makes his sixth career big league start on Tuesday and first against the Brewers. He was named Cubs 2013 Minor League Pitcher of the Year after going 13-4 with a 2.00 ERA between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. He’s had quality starts in his last four outings and allowed two runs over a career-high eight innings in his most recent start on Aug. 7 at Colorado for his third win of the season. In his Wrigley Field debut on July 22 against the Padres, he tossed seven innings of five-hit ball while walking three and striking out five in the Cubs’ 6-0 victory. “The reports were exactly what you’re seeing out there,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s a young man who has an idea what he wants to do with the hitters, prepares well and executes well. ... The results have been awesome. Anybody would take what he’s doing and take it gladly.”

CF Arismendy Alcantara was back in the lineup on Monday despite a recent slump that has seen his average slide to .220. He is hitless (0-for-12) in his last three games and 1-for-14 in the homestand. He’s made 15 starts at second base and 13 in center field since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on July 9. “He’s learning how big league pitchers are adjusting to him,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “They’re attacking him in different ways. I think he’s going to continue to adjust and he’s got the skill set to adjust. ... The results will ultimately take care of themselves.”