LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (1-1, 3.25 ERA) will make his sixth career major league start on Wednesday night. He’s walked nine and struck out 25 while holding opposition to a .243 average in his first five starts. Wada had no decision in his last start on Aug. 8 vs. Tampa Bay. He allowed two runs on four hits and walked just one while striking out six. Originally part of the Orioles farm system (2012-13), he underwent Tommy John ligament replacement surgery in May 2012. He agreed to a Cubs minor league deal prior to spring training this year.

RHP Kyle Hendricks was prepared, confident and worked really fast on Tuesday as the rookie right-hander worked 7 1/3 scoreless innings for his third straight victory and second career shutout. “He’s repeated his outings in terms of execution and the calmness he shows out there,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “He was very efficient. That preparation, that conviction in what he’s going to try to do translates into practical terms and how he pitches.” Hendricks (4-1) allowed six hits, walked one and struck out five in a Wrigley Field contest lasting just two hours and 22 minutes. “That’s something I’ve always done since I was little -- pitch quick, the pace of the game is big for me,” he said.

RHP Carlos Villanueva has recorded a win, a hold and one save in his last nine games since July 12, tossing 13 shutout innings in the process. He’s walked one and struck out 17 in that stretch and held opponents to a .136 average. For the season, he’s 5-6 with a 5.11 ERA and has had five starts.

LF Chris Coghlan has posted a 1.034 OPS since the start of July, second in the majors behind Houston’s Chris Carter (1.059) in the same span. Coghlan has had multi-hit efforts in six straight starts from July 30-Aug. 6 and has reached base safely in 33 of his last 36 games going back to June 30. He’s hitting .354 with four homers and 19 RBIs in that span.

LHP Felix Doubront, sidelined due to a strained left calf, made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He allowed three runs in four innings but struck out seven. Doubront, 26, was placed on the disabled list right after he was acquired from the Red Sox late last month for a player to be named. This season, he went 2-3 with a 4.54 ERA in eight starts with the Red Sox, then was placed on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder. He pitched in relief upon his return, and in 17 appearances (10 starts) went 2-4 with a 6.07 ERA.