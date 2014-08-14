SS Starlin Castro went 3-for-4 and extended his team season-high hitting streak to 12 games. Castro has nine hitting streaks of 10 or more games in his career, including two 14-game runs. He and Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman are the only two National League players with 15 three-hit games this season. His 135 hits are tops among National League shortstops and his 688 hits since the beginning of the 2011 season lead all shortstops.

1B Anthony Rizzo hit his team-leading 27th home run of the season and major-league-high 11th coming off first pitches. “Most good hitters ... end up in a situation (that) when they come to the plate they’re looking for a particular pitch, a particular zone,” manager Rick Renteria said. “And they end up capitalizing on it.” Rizzo offered a demonstration in the third inning against Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse when he homered to right on a first-pitch offering. Rizzo also homered Tuesday, making it the sixth time this season he’s had home runs in consecutive games.

2B Javier Baez collected his first Wrigley Field home run, sending a blast to Waveland Avenue in the third inning. “It feels great,” Baez said. “I hit the ball pretty good, and as soon as I hit it there everybody went crazy and I knew it was gone because I hit it pretty good.” Baez had kicked off his career with three homers in his first three games, including a pair at Colorado last Thursday. At age 21, he is the youngest Cub to homer twice in a game since 19-year-old Danny Murphy clubbed a pair on Sept. 27, 1961, against St. Louis.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (2-1) got his first win since a 4-1 decision on July 28 against Colorado as he worked a solid 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one. “I watched a lot of videos and had a plan coming into the game,” Wada said. “I just followed (catcher John) Baker’s lead. He called a very good game.”

RHP Edwin Jackson (6-12, 5.61 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and 13th at home in Thursday’s series finale. Jackson is 5-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 13 career starts against Milwaukee. In a 3-0 victory on May 17 at Wrigley Field, he tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out a season-high 11 batters. In his last start, Aug. 9 against Tampa Bay, Jackson allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits while walking three over six innings in a 4-0 loss.

OF Nate Schierholtz, designated for assignment by the Cubs on Aug. 6, was released Wednesday. He hit .192 with six homers and 33 RBIs in 99 games for the Cubs this year.

RF Chris Coghlan went 3-for-4 and collected the 100th and 101st doubles. After posting a .202 average in his first 44 games of the season, Coghlan is batting .366 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 38 contests since Jun 30.