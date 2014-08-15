SS Starlin Castro is no longer necessarily hitting for power these days, resulting in improved performance and a team-best 13-game hitting streak after going 1-for-4 on Thursday against the Brewers. “He wanted to try and generate power and kind of drive the ball,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We’re just trying to get him back to the center of the field and back on top of the ball a little more and that’s what he’s making an effort to do.” Castro has a chance to match a career-best 14-game run on Friday when the Cubs open a series in New York.

LHP Travis Wood (7-9, 4.86 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season as the Cubs open a four-game series at the New York Mets. He looks to snap a four-game losing streak and secure his first win since June 15 in Philadelphia. Wood had no decision in his last start on Sunday against Tampa Bay. He allowed an unearned run on four hits while walking three and striking out six over six innings in the Cubs’ 3-2, 12-inning victory. Wood is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

RHP Jacob Turner made his Cubs debut in relief of RHP Edwin Jackson, working 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Turner, 23, was acquired by the Cubs last Friday from Miami in exchange for two minor leaguers. Originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2009 draft, he was traded to the Marlins as part of a five-player deal in 2012. After starting 2013 at Triple-A New Orleans, Turner joined the Marlins in May and went on to a 3-8 mark with a 3.74 ERA. He split 2014 between Miami’s starting rotation and bullpen, going 4-7 despite a 3.38 ERA in seven starts.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-4 with a double. He took a 2-1 pitch to right field for a two-base hit in the bottom of the first innings. On 2-1 counts this year, he’s batting .476 (10-for-21) with four doubles, three homers and a 1.095 slugging percentage.

RHP Edwin Jackson fell to 6-13 on the season and 5-7 in career starts against Milwaukee. Jackson departed with two outs in the fifth, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four. “Today was just an example of not executing pitches and I felt like I was way too mechanical thinking about a lot of different things instead of keeping the ball in the zone and throwing strikes,” he said. “I never felt like I got in a rhythm.”