SS Starlin Castro extended his hitting streak to 14 games Friday night, when he went 2-for-4 in the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Castro singled in each of his first two at-bats and drove in the Cubs’ second run with his second hit. He is hitting .421 (24-for-57) during the streak, which is tied for the longest of his career and is the longest of the season by a Cubs player. Castro also had 14-game hitting streaks in 2012 and 2013.

LHP Travis Wood’s winless streak reached 11 starts Friday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings as the Cubs fell to the Mets 3-2. Wood hasn’t won since June 15. He is 0-5 since then with a 5.40 ERA. Overall this season, Wood is 7-10 with a 4.86 ERA in 25 starts.

RHP Dan Straily will make his Cubs debut Saturday night, when he takes the mound in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Straily, whom the Cubs will officially recall from Triple-A Iowa prior to the game, was acquired by the Cubs from the Oakland Athletics in the blockbuster deal that sent RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland on July 5.

INF Luis Valbuena didn’t play Friday in the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the Mets and is expected to sit as well on Saturday, when the Cubs face LHP Jonathon Niese. Valbuena is just 5-for-45 since July 31 and 1-for-29 since Aug. 6 as his average has fallen to .233, the lowest it has been since May 13. Manager Rich Renteria said Friday that Valbuena is also battling a cold or sinus infection. Valbuena has 10 homers and 38 RBIs in 109 games this season.