RHP Jake Arrieta will look to snap a two-start losing streak Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Arrieta took the loss Monday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 7 1/3 innings as the Cubs fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1. Despite the loss, the outing marked a return to form for Arrieta, who gave up a season-high nine runs and 13 hits in his previous start at Colorado on Aug. 6. Arrieta has given up two runs or less 13 times in 18 starts. His 2.77 ERA would rank among the top 10 in the NL if he had enough innings to qualify for the ERA title (he is 11 2/3 innings shy). Arrieta is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two career starts against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on June 3, when he gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in the Cubs’ 2-1 win.

OF Junior Lake was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Lake was hitting just .216 with nine homers, 25 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 291 at-bats. He is hitting .164 in 159 at-bats since May 24. Lake is expected to play every day at Iowa until major league rosters expand on Sept. 1.

RHP Dan Straily was promoted from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday and took the loss for the Cubs after giving up seven runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Cubs fell to the Mets, 7-3. Straily allowed three runs in the second but then set down 12 in a row before he allowed the final four batters he faced to reach base. All four of those batters came around to score. It was the first start in a Cubs uniform for Straily, whom the Cubs acquired from Oakland in the blockbuster deal July 5 that sent RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to the Athletics. Straily is expected to be sent back to Iowa prior to Sunday’s game.

3B Kris Bryant, perhaps the top prospect in baseball, played just two innings Saturday night for Triple-A Iowa before leaving with a sore foot. He underwent X-rays, the results of which were not available Saturday night. Iowa manager Marty Pevey said Bryant fouled a ball off the foot earlier in the week. Bryant is hitting a robust .333 with 40 homers and 103 RBIs between Iowa and Double-A Tennessee. The 40 homers lead all minor leaguers.