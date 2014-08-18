RHP Dan Straily was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday prior to the Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Mets. Straily was promoted from Iowa on Saturday, when he made his Cubs debut and took the loss after allowing seven runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Cubs fell to the Mets, 7-3. The Cubs planned for Straily to spend just one day with the club and expect to promote him again once rosters expand on Sept. 1. Straily, whom the Cubs acquired from Oakland in the blockbuster trade that sent RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to the Athletics on July 5, is 1-3 with a 5.36 ERA in eight starts between the Athletics and Cubs this season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks will look to continue the impressive opening act to his big league career -- and win his fourth straight start -- when he takes the mound for the Cubs on Monday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hendricks earned the victory last Tuesday, when he allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five over 7 1/3 shutout innings in the Cubs’ 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. It was just the sixth big league start for Hendricks, who has thrown at least seven shutout innings twice and has allowed two runs or less in each of his last five starts, a stretch in which he has a microscopic 1.01 ERA. Hendricks has never faced the Mets.

3B Kris Bryant, the top power-hitting prospect in the minor leagues, was diagnosed with a left foot contusion Sunday, one day after he left Triple-A Iowa’s game after just two innings. Bryant fouled a ball off the foot last week and is listed as day-to-day. He is hitting a robust .333 with 40 homers and 103 RBIs between Iowa and Double-A Tennessee. The 40 homers lead all minor leaguers.

OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Sunday morning and made his major league debut hours later in the Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Mets. Szczur entered as a pinch-runner for OF Ryan Sweeney in the eighth inning and grounded into a fielder’s choice in the ninth. Szczur was recalled after hitting .261 with one homer, 24 RBIs, 52 runs scored and 30 stolen bases in 116 games for Iowa. He has hit .280 with 120 stolen bases in 491 minor league games since the Cubs selected him in the fifth round of the 2010 draft out of Villanova, where he played both baseball and football.