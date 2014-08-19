2B Javier Baez hit a mammoth two-run homer in the ninth inning Monday of the Cubs’ 4-1 win over the Mets. It was the fifth homer in 14 games for Baez since he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 5. He is the third player in franchise history to hit five homers in 14 games, along with Carmelo Martinez (1983) and Kevin Roberson (1993). Baez finished 1-for-5 Monday and is hitting .233 with nine RBI.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada will make his seventh big league start Tuesday, when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the opener of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. Wada earned the win in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 6 2/3 innings as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. It was the fifth time Wada has allowed two runs or fewer and his fourth straight such effort. The 33-year-old rookie has a 2.49 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 23-to-5 in his last four starts. Wada has never faced the Giants.

RHP Kyle Hendricks continued the red-hot start to his major league career Monday, when he earned the win after allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings in the Cubs’ 4-1 win over the Mets. Hendricks has thrown six straight quality starts, the longest streak by a Cubs rookie since Kerry Wood had two streaks of seven straight quality starts in 1998. Hendricks is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA in his last six starts and 5-1 with a 1.66 ERA in seven starts overall.

OF Chris Coghlan (toe) didn’t start for the Cubs Monday afternoon but grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of a 4-1 win. It was only the second time in 17 games this month that Coghlan has been out of the starting lineup. He is hitting .276 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 250 at-bats this season.