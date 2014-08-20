SS Starlin Castro is one homer away from a career-high 14. He hit his 13th on Sunday against the Mets, a game-winning solo shot.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as he homered for the second straight game, sending a first-inning shot -- his 29th -- out of the park and on to Sheffield Ave. It’s the seventh time this season he’s homered in consecutive games. Rizzo’s 239 total bases are second in the National League.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (3-1) worked five shutout innings in a rain-shortened 2-0 victory and allowed six hits and no walks while striking out three in his third straight victory. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Wada could be a factor in 2015. “No doubt,” Renteria said. “I think he’s coming in and done a real nice job. This is the first time I’ve seen him and obviously the organization signed him for a reason originally. The way he’s performed is the one thing they were hoping to get.”

RHP Edwin Jackson (6-13, 5.74 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season and 14th at home on Wednesday. He’s 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA with a 4.50 ERA and 48 strikeouts in eight career starts against the Giants. Jackson suffered his team-leading 13th loss of the season on Aug. 14 against the Brewers. He allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking four in 4 2/3 innings of work.

RHP Neil Ramirez offers plenty of options for the Cubs as a potential starter or remaining in the bullpen. Ramirez, 24, is 1-1 with a 1.17 ERA and 10 games finished with three saves in 36 games. The 25-year-old rookie made 127 starts in six minor league seasons but none yet in his first big league season. “Let me put it this way,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “It’s a great problem to have. If we have to have that conversation, it’s a good thing.”