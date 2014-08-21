SS Starlin Castro was pulled from Wednesday’s lineup due to a family emergency, and rookie second baseman Javier Baez moved to short in his place. How long Castro might be gone was not immediately known.

LHP Travis Wood (7-10, 4.86 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season Thursday against the Giants in the regularly scheduled series finale. He is looking to snap a five-game losing stretch and gain his first victory since June 15 in Philadelphia. Wood is 1-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 23 strikeouts in five career starts against the Giants. He threw seven scoreless innings while earning a win July 28, 2013, against San Francisco.

RHP Jacob Turner (4-7, 5.80 ERA) is scheduled to start the sixth inning Thursday as the Cubs and Giants resume their suspended game from Tuesday. Turner, acquired from the Miami Marlins earlier this month, has made one appearance for the Cubs. He worked 2 1/3 innings scoreless innings and struck out one on Aug. 14 against the Brewers.

INF Javier Baez abruptly switched from second base to shortstop Wednesday after SS Starlin Castro was called away on a family emergency. Baez hit his fifth home run of the season Monday, and had five home runs and nine RBIs in his first 14 games entering Wednesday. He tied Carmelo Martinez (1983) and Kevin Roberson (1993) for the most homers by a Cub in his first 14 career major league games. He went 1-for-4 with a single Wednesday.

RHP Edwin Jackson (6-14) lasted just 2 2/3 innings -- his shortest outing of the season -- while giving up seven earned runs on eight hits Wednesday against San Francisco. “This was an example of going out and battling against yourself,” he said. “Trying to make things happen and trying to pitch instead of letting the game come to you. You’ve got to get back to having fun and being loose. ... It’s just terrible.”

3B Luis Valbuena went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run. He tied a career high with three hits, previously done two days earlier against the New York Mets. Valbuena’s triple in the second inning gave him a career-high four on the season.