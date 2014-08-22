RHP Jake Arrieta, who has a 6-4 record with a 2.61 ERA this season, will get to face his old team, the Baltimore Orioles, for the first time Friday. Arrieta was traded to the Cubs (along with RHP Pedro Strop for RHP Scott Feldman and C Steve Clevenger) on July 2, 2013.

SS Starlin Castro had a death in the family and was placed on the bereavement list on Thursday. Stays on the bereavement list are a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven. “I spoke to him,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He was very upset.”

RHP Blake Parker was recalled from Triple-A Iowa for Thursday’s doubleheader and pitched one scoreless inning. He will be sent back down Friday.

2B/SS Javier Baez will shift from second base to shortstop while SS Starlin Castro is on the bereavement list. Baez was a shortstop in the minor leagues before shifting over to second base in the middle of this season in anticipation of his promotion to the majors. “It makes the most sense because that’s what he’s been doing for a long time in his career,” manager Rick Renteria said.

INF Logan Watkins was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take SS Starlin Castro’s place on the roster. “We can use him at second (and) we can use him in the outfield,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s played a lot of center field also.”

LHP Zac Rosscup was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. He fills the roster spot that opened up when RHP Edwin Jackson was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday.

RHP Edwin Jackson, who lasted just 2 2/3 innings Wednesday in his shortest outing of the season, went on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday with a right lat strain. He says he has been dealing with the issue for at least a few starts.