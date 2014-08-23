RHP Jake Arrieta (7-5) relished the chance to face his former team Friday but it wasn’t long before it became just another game. The Cubs right-hander struck out five and allowed just four hits in seven innings in his first appearance against the Baltimore Orioles. “There was a little more to it being your former team, but after the first inning it was kind of business as usual,” said Arrieta. “It was nice to face those guys, it’s good to see a lot of them again. It’s been a while.” Arrieta, acquired in a trade with the Orioles in July 2013, allowed a seventh-inning home run to major league leader Nelson Cruz.

SS Starlin Castro remained on an open-ended bereavement leave from the Cubs as he missed his third straight game. The team declined to specify reasons for Castro’s sudden departure on Wednesday, only calling it a “family emergency.”

SS Javier Baez went 1-or-4 and gave the Cubs a 3-0 advantage with a solo home run that landed outside left field on Waveland Ave. in the fifth inning. It was his sixth homer of the season and second at Wrigley Field. Both home shots have been out of the park.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-1, 1.48 ERA) makes his eighth career big league start in the second of three games against the Orioles. Hendricks, the Cubs 2013 Minor League pitcher of the year, has quality starts in each of his last six outing since rejoining the team on July 22.

3B Luis Valbuena went 2-or-4 and put the Cubs on the board with a fourth-inning solo home run to right-center. Valbuena’s four homers ties his career high set last year. He’s also recorded a hit in five of his last six games, going 10-for-23 (.435) during the stretch.