SS Javier Baez (1-for-4) has now homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his big league career. Baez now has seven homers, the most by a Cub in his first 19 games since Mandy Brooks slammed eight in his first 19 games in 1925.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (3-1, 2,75 ERA) makes his eighth big league start on Sunday against the Orioles. Wada has struck out 33 and walked just 10 while holding opponents to a .243 average in his first seven starts. He tossed five shutout innings in his last start before rains forced postponement after 4 1/2 innings against the Giants. He eventually got the win after the game was resumed on Thursday and the Cubs held on for a 2-1 victory. Wada was part of the Orioles’ farm system in 2012-13 and underwent Tommy John ligament replacement surgery in May 2012.

RHP Justin Grimm was relaxing and watching the Little League World Series during a lengthy rain delay when he learned he’d finish what starter Kyle Hendricks started on Saturday. “My heart started beating real fast,” he said. But Grimm (4-2) was calm and collected on the mound as he entered in the third inning after a 3-hour, 9-minute rain delay as the Chicago Cubs went on to claim a 7-2 victory. Grimm came in with a 4-2 lead and worked a season-high 3 1/3 scoreless, no-hit innings while striking out three and walking just one.

CF Arismendy Alcantara went 3-for-4 and collected his first three-hit game since Aug. 2 at the Dodgers. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Alcantara is batting .220 in 40 games with eight doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

RF Justin Ruggiano was a last-second scratch from Saturday’s starting lineup with ankle soreness. Ryan Sweeney was slotted in instead in the No. 5 spot. Ruggiano was hitting .281 with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 81 games. He was batting .323 (43-for-133) with 16 runs, nine doubles, four home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 44 games since June 25. He remains two games away from 400 games career games played.

RHP Hector Rondon recorded the 20th save of the season on Friday. At age 26, he’s the youngest Cub to reach 20 in a season since Mitch Williams recorded 36 in 1989 at age 24. Rondon is 3-4 overall with a 2.86 ERA in 51 appearances this season.