OF Jorge Soler will be promoted from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported Monday. The 22-year-old Cuban is hitting a combined .340 with a .432 on-base percentage, a .700 slugging percentage, 15 homers and 57 RBIs in 62 games for three teams in the Chicago farm system this year. In the past four games for Iowa, Soler went 10-for-16 with three homers, 10 RBIs and three walks.