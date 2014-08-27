SS Starlin Castro returned from the bereavement list on Tuesday after returning to the Dominican Republic following an auto accident that claimed the life of a relative and three friends. Castro is hitting .284 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs. “He looks like he’s in a good place,” said Renteria. “He was thankful to be able to go home and be with his family for some closure.”

LHP Travis Wood, who spent his first seven professional seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, was 1-5 with a 3.68 ERA in eight starts. But he was sharper on Tuesday night, allowing only two hits through six shutout innings. Wood walked one and struck out five over his 96 pitches for his first victory since June 15. “I was able to keep the ball down and get some quick outs,” Wood said. “Command was good. I pitched effectively in the zone. I was happy to get through six.”

RHP Jacob Turner will make his first start for the Cubs since being acquired from the Marlins in a trade on Aug. 8. He’s made two relief appearances since joining the Cubs. “I think he’s done well in relief for us,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “He sees himself as a starter, which I think everyone does. We haven’t discussed expectations. We just want to see him pitch well.” Turner has allowed one earned run in 4 1/3 innings.

1B Anthony Rizzo left Tuesday night’s game with lower back tightness. Prior to leaving, Rizzo went 1-for-4 including his 30th home run. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said removing Rizzo from the game was only a precaution.

INF Logan Watkins was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He has appeared in four games this season with the Cubs, going 3-for-10 with a double and three RBIs. Watkins returns to Iowa where he’s hit .255 with 20 doubles, a triple, four homers and 38 RBIs.

RF Ryan Sweeney left Tuesday night’s game with a strained left hamstring after grounding out to short in the second inning. Matt Szczur replaced Sweeney in right. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Sweeney will be evaluated on Wednesday.

OF Justin Ruggiano was out of the lineup on Tuesday. He was scratched from Sunday’s start with a sore left ankle. “He’s still managing it,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. Ruggiano is hitting .281 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 81 games.