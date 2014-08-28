RHP Jacob Turner made his first start for the Cubs on Wednesday night and allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Three fielding errors didn’t help his cause. Turner issued a pair of walks. “I would’ve liked to get deeper in the game,” he said. “That was frustrating. I just didn’t make a couple key pitches.”

1B Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup Wednesday with lower-back tightness. It is not deemed to be serious. Rizzo hit his 30th homer in a win Tuesday before his back flared up. Rizzo is the seventh left-handed batter to hit 30 homers for the Cubs, the first since Fred McGriff in 2002.

RF Jorge Soler was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. He wore No. 68 and played right field, batting fifth. Soler, who signed a nine-year, $30 million contract in 2012 after defecting from his native Cuba, is ranked the Cubs’ fifth-best prospect by MLB.com. It took Soler three pitches to get acclimated to the big leagues. On a 2-1 pitch from Mat Latos, Soler hit a 423-foot solo home run. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

INF Logan Watkins rejoined the Cubs on Wednesday when he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa after being optioned Tuesday. He pinch-hit in the eighth and singled. Watkins gives the Cubs another versatile player who can play second, third and short.

OF Ryan Sweeney was placed on the 15-day DL with a strained left hamstring suffered Tuesday. Manager Rick Renteria said the club still is trying to determine whether the injury will end his season. The injury is poor timing for Sweeney, who was hitting .340 in his past 22 games.

OF Justin Ruggiano’s left ankle isn’t progressing as the Cubs had hoped, so he was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday. Ruggiano had missed three straight starts with left ankle inflammation. He is batting .281 with six homers and 28 RBIs. Manager Rick Renteria said the club still is trying to determine whether the injury will end his season.