RHP Jake Arrieta took a perfect game into the seventh inning of his only other start against the Reds, on June 24 at Wrigley Field in a 7-3 Chicago win. Arrieta wasn’t quite as effective Thursday. He walked Billy Hamilton to lead off the game and was roughed up for three runs and three hits in both the second and fourth innings.

LHP Travis Wood struck out leading off the fifth in his sixth pinch-hit appearance of the season. Wood now is hitting .250 (13-for-52) overall and is 1-for-6 as a pinch-hitter.

1B Anthony Rizzo missed his second consecutive start Thursday after leaving Tuesday’s game in the eighth inning with tightness in his lower back. Manager Rick Renteria described Rizzo as “day-to-day” and hopes the left-handed slugger, who reached 30 home runs for the first time in his career on Tuesday, returns Friday for the first of Chicago’s four-game series at St. Louis.

RF Jorge Soler’s home run in his first major league at-bat on Wednesday helped the Cubs set a major league record. The Cubs announced that Soler and teammate Javier Baez are the first teammates in major league history 22 years old or younger to hit home runs in their first major league games in the same season. Baez homered in the 12th inning of his debut on Aug. 5 in Colorado.

LF Chris Coghlan was ejected by plate umpire Ben May in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes after Coghlan took strike three for the second consecutive at bat. The ejection was Coghlan’s first of the year.