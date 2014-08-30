1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) didn’t start for the third straight game and it’s not known when he’ll return to the lineup. Rizzo was injured Tuesday night in Cincinnati, where he left early in what was termed a precautionary measure. Before leaving that game, Rizzo became the first Chicago left-handed hitter to clout 30 homers in a year since Fred McGriff did it in 2002.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada will start game two of the doubleheader Saturday night, his first big league appearance against the Cardinals. Wada is coming off the best start of his short MLB career, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday against Baltimore before Steve Pearce’s homer busted it up. Wada, who fanned a career-high eight in a 2-1 win, is allowing the opponents to hit just .220 in his first eight outings.

RF Jorge Soler has started his MLB career 7-for-11 with three homers, becoming the second Cub rookie this month to blast three homers in his first three games. Soler jumped on two first-pitch fastballs in the seventh and eighth innings, blasting homers that traveled a combined 851 feet. He also displayed a rocket arm, throwing a Vladimir Guerrero-type seed to second which nearly picked off Randal Grichuk after Kolten Wong’s two-out single in the seventh.

RHP Kyle Hendricks never touched 90 mph on the radar gun Friday night, but has a feel for pitching that can’t be taught. Hendricks registered his seventh quality start in nine games, allowing five hits and two runs over six innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Hendricks displayed the ability to dial down in key spots, throwing a handful of good changeups to get key outs that ended threats in the fifth and sixth innings.

LHP Felix Doubront (strained right calf) was activated from the DL and will make his Chicago debut Saturday when he starts the opener of a day-night doubleheader in Busch Stadium. Doubront was effective against St. Louis in last year’s World Series, winning Game 4 in relief for Boston, and allowing only two hits and a run in 4 2/3 innings in two games. He’s made three minor league starts for the Cubs, going 0-2 (5.65 ERA) over 14 1/3 innings.