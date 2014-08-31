LHP Travis Wood makes his fourth start against St. Louis on Sunday in the series finale at Busch Stadium. Wood is 2-0, 4.00 in his first three appearances against the Cardinals this year, getting the benefit of plenty of run support. He’s coming off an impressive outing Tuesday night in Cincinnati, blanking his old team on two hits over six innings in a 3-0 win. Wood has a 4.90 career ERA against St. Louis.

1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) is unlikely to play this weekend in St. Louis. He hasn’t played since Tuesday night, when he left a rain-delayed 3-0 win at Cincinnati early when the injury flared up. The first-time All-Star has enjoyed the best season of his MLB career, blasting 30 homers for the first time.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada didn’t pitch badly in the nightcap, but gave up a three-run homer to Matt Holliday that ended up hanging the loss on him. Wada allowed five hits and four runs, three earned, with three walks and three strikeouts. Wada struggled a bit with his control, as he came into the game having issued just 11 walks in his first 45 2/3 innings.

RHP Justin Grimm became the 68th pitcher in MLB history to record four strikeouts in an inning Friday night, closing out the Cubs’ 7-2 win. Grimm also wrapped up the team’s 5-1 win in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader with a 1-2-3 ninth on only seven pitches, notching a strikeout. He’s lowered his ERA to 3.88 and has 63 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings.

LHP Felix Doubront gave Chicago everything it could have asked for in winning his debut with the team Saturday, soaking up seven effective innings to mostly save the bullpen for the nightcap. Doubront scattered seven hits and walked just one, allowing him to get deep into the game. All four of his strikeouts came from the fifth inning on, an indication of how well he maintained his stuff.