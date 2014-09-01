LHP Travis Wood couldn’t make a 5-0 lead stick Sunday when his command suddenly disappeared in the fifth. Wood gave up three runs in the fifth and left one out shy of qualifying for a win, giving up six hits and four runs over 4 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Fastball accuracy betrayed him as the day went on, resulting in two homers and a pair of RBI doubles.

RHP Jacob Turner makes his second start for Chicago Monday when he opens a three-game series with Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. Turner was tagged with a 7-5 loss Wednesday night in Cincinnati, yielding seven hits and six runs (three earned) over 3 2/3 innings with two walks and one strikeout. Turner is 1-0 in 8 2/3 scoreless innings this year against the Brewers while pitching for Miami.

1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back) sat out his sixth straight game Sunday, but is hopeful of returning to the lineup Monday. Rizzo was injured Tuesday night, when he left a 3-0 win at Cincinnati shortly after a 50-minute rain delay caused his back to tighten. Rizzo is enjoying the best season of his MLB career, reaching 30 homers for the first time, 11 on first-pitch swings.

LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after serving as the Cubs’ 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader. Rosscup had a rough outing in the nightcap, walking three batters and giving up three singles. All six runners scored, doubling his ERA from 6.48 to 12.96. Rosscup is expected to return to the roster Tuesday after Iowa’s season ends.

3B Luis Valbuena came within a triple of the cycle Sunday, going 3-for-5. Valbuena added to his career highs in homers (15) and RBIs (46) with a two-run blast to cap a five-run second. Since Aug. 20, he’s clouted five homers, tying Toronto’s Jose Bautista and San Francisco’s Buster Posey for the most in MLB.