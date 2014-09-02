RHP Jake Arrieta (7-5, 2.88 ERA) makes his 100th career appearance, 22nd start of the season and 10th at home on Tuesday night. Arrieta started the season on the disabled list recovering from right shoulder tightness. He lost in his most recent appearance, working just four innings and allowing six runs on six hits against the Reds. He’s 1-2 with a 2.84 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.

RHP Blake Parker was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and worked two-thirds of an inning in the seventh, allowing a home run while striking out one. He went 0-1 for the Iowa Cubs with 25 saves and a 1.77 ERA. Parker was 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA in 10 appearances for the big league club this year. He was the only call-up so far from Iowa, which concluded its season on Monday.

RHP Jacob Turner made his second Cubs start and 14th of the season against Milwaukee on Monday. He gave up two hits in the first inning, got out of it with a double play and then allowed just three hits through the balance of his 6 1/3-inning appearance. “Getting through that (first) was really what kind of catapulted me through the rest of the game,” said Turner, who allowed one run on five hits, walked one and struck out seven. Turner was acquired on Aug. 8 from Miami for Class A pitchers Jose Arias and Tyler Bremer. He made his Cubs debut on Aug. 14 against the Brewers, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in a 6-2 loss.

1B Anthony Rizzo remains day-to-day with a sore back and missed Monday’s series opener with the Brewers. “He’s still a little stiff,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “If it doesn’t clear up maybe (we’ll do) an MRI.” He has 30 home runs, just the seventh Cub left-handed batter to get to that milestone and first since Fred McGriff in 2002.

2B Javier Baez hit seven home runs in August, trailing only Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (eight) among National League leaders during the month. Through 27 games Baez is batting .188 with 21 hits and 15 RBIs. He’s struck out 49 times in 112 at bats and walked four times.

RF Jorge Soler made his Wrigley Field debut and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. “The success is not as easy as it looks,” the Cuban outfielder said through a translator. “I‘m just very conscious at the plate and just trying to make the best out of it and just taking it pitch-by-pitch.” Soler has four doubles and seven extra-base hits in his first five major league games. His second-inning opposite-field double made him only the third major league player since 1900 with extra-base hits in each of his first five games and first National Leaguer since St. Louis’ Enos Slaughter in 1938.

LF Chris Coghlan went 2-for-4 with a third-inning double, his 13th extra-base hit since Aug. 1. Coghlan has 19 doubles since the start of July after collecting just three in May and June.