LHP Erik Jokisch, 25, was called up from Iowa after going 9-10 with a 3.58 ERA in 26 starts this season. The southpaw made his big league debut with the Cubs last year and posted no record and a 1.35 ERA in 10 outings.

C Rafael Lopez, called up Tuesday, made his major league debut as an eighth inning pinch-hitter and grounded out to first. In the minors, he combined to hit .290 with 17 doubles, five home runs, 51 RBI, a .393 on-base percentage and a .386 slugging percentage in 106 games between Tennessee and Iowa, his first stop at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old catcher was a Southern League mid-season All-Star in 2013 and 2014.

RHP Jake Arrieta (8-5) allowed just one run and scattered five hits in his 100th major league appearance Tuesday. “(But) the pitch count got elevated with some extended at bats and it probably cost me an inning.” The Cubs gave him four quick runs in the first and added three more in the fifth. Arrieta gave up a run in the third inning but otherwise kept the Brewers off the board. He struck out four and walked two while collecting his second win in his past three starts. He’s now allowed one or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 22 starts this season.

SS Starlin Castro left the game in the bottom of the first inning when he apparently sprained his left ankle while sliding home to score a run during a four-run Cubs inning. Castro was on second base when Jorge Soler drove him around to home with a base hit. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said after the game that Castro had not suffered a fracture but still had an MRI performed.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino, 23, joins the Cubs after spending much of the past two years recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched at three minor league levels this year, including 14 outings in Tennessee (1-1, one save, 2.63 ERA) and 17 with Iowa (0-0, 5.40 ERA). Vizcaino was acquired from Atlanta on July 30, 2012 after making his big league debut with the Braves in 2011. He missed the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

1B Anthony Rizzo could be out indefinitely -- possibly the rest of the season -- after an MRI conducted Tuesday revealed a minor lower back strain. “It’s nothing chronic, it’s nothing that will bother him long term but just something that we don’t want to rush back on,” Cubs general manager Theo Epstein said before Tuesday’s game. Rizzo, winner of the National League Final Vote for the All-Star game, has missed his last seven games. He has 30 home runs, currently second in the NL. Because of expanded rosters now in effect, Rizzo won’t be placed on the disabled list, Epstein said.

OF Junior Lake was among seven September roster additions announced Tuesday. Lake, 24, was on Chicago’s Opening Day roster and batted .216 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 98 games with the Cubs before being optioned to Iowa on Aug. 15.

RHP Dan Straily, 25, was acquired as part of the trade that sent Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland on July 5. Since joining the Cubs, the right hander has made all but one of his starts in Triple-A, where he went 3-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 10 starts with Iowa. He made a spot start with the Cubs on Aug. 16 in New York, enduring a 7-3 loss to the Mets.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-1, 1.91 ERA) makes his 10th career big league start Wednesday. Hendricks was acquired from Texas on July 31, 2012, along with infielder Christian Villanueva for pitcher Ryan Dempster and was named Cubs 2013 Minor League Pitcher of the Year after going 13-4 between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. He recorded quality starts in six straight outings from July 22-Aug. 18. He faced Milwaukee on Aug. 12, picking up the win in a 3-0 decision while tossing 7 1/3 innings.

LHP Zach Rosscup, 26, returned to the Cubs in Tuesday’s call up. He made 11 big league appearances this year, posting no record and a 12.96 ERA. Rosscup then was 2-0 with four saves and a 2.10 ERA in 29 relief appearances with Iowa this year.

OF Justin Ruggiano was moved from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list on Tuesday to help make room on the Cubs 40-man roster. Ruggiano was placed on the disabled list with an ankle injury earlier this month. He had batted .281 with six home runs and 28 RBIs.

RHP Brian Schlitter, another member of the Opening Day roster, was also called up Tuesday and worked a one-hit eighth inning. The 28-year-old pitcher was 2-3 with a 3.47 ERA with the Cubs and posted no record with three saves and a 3.00 ERA (3 ER/9.0 IP) in eight relief outings between Rookie League Mesa and Iowa.

3B Luis Valbuena went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. He now has an RBI in three straight games (four RBIs total) while hitting safely in eight of his last nine contests (11-for-33).