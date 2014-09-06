C Welington Castillo was a late scratch for Friday’s series opener with the Pirates with low back tightness. He was described by the team and “day-to-day.” Backup John Baker shifted to the starting lineup in Castillo’s place. After the suspended game Castillo said he felt fine and would be available to play on Saturday.

3B Mike Olt was recalled from his two-day rehab assignment at Class A Kane County on Friday. He was part of the Cubs’ Opening Day lineup and batted .139 in 72 games before being optioned to Triple-A Iowa on July 22. He batted .302 with nine doubles, seven homers and 24 RBIs in 28 games in Iowa before suffering a hamstring injury. Olt had a home run in each of his Kane County games.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada worked just 3 1/3 innings before leaving with a left leg cramp in Saturday’s series opener. He gave up three runs (two earned) and three hits while walking one and striking out two. Wada hit back-to-back batters (Andrew McCutchen and Russell Martin) in the third inning. He had hit just one batter in 51 2/3 career innings entering the game. Wada now has a 3.00 ERA in four starts against NL Central foes.

RF Jorge Soler (0-for-2) had a sacrifice fly for an RBI in the third inning on Friday and has now recorded at least one RBI in seven of his first eight big league games (11 total). He is the first player since Buddy Blair (who played for the 1942 Philadelphia Athletics) to record at least one RBI and/or one extra bee hit in each of his first eight career major league games.

LHP Felix Doubront (1-0, 1.29 ERA) makes his second Cubs start and 11th of the season in Saturday’s regularly scheduled game. He was acquired by Chicago from Boston on July 30 for a player to be named later. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 1 with a strained right calf. In his last start on Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Doubront held the Cardinals to one run on seven hits over seven innings in a 5-1 Cubs victory.