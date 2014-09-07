FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2014 / 9:58 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Chris Valaika was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and has recorded extra-base hits in back-to-back games for the first time since May 1-4, 2013, while he was with the Miami Marlins.

C Welington Castillo was available for the second game against the Cubs Saturday after he was scratched on Friday due to tightness in his lower back.

LHP Felix Doubront (1-1) worked five innings and allowed two runs on five hits in his Wrigley Field debut. He walked two, struck out one and was called for a balk. He also had some high counts against the first batters he faced. “Early he didn’t seem to have the best command, but kind of ground through it,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He gave us good five innings worth of work.”

